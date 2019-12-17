16-year-old girl reportedly kidnapped while walking with mother in the Bronx; kidnapping caught on video

THE BRONX, N.Y. — A teenage girl who was out with her mom was grabbed and taken by strangers, according to a New York Amber Alert.

At about 11:20 p.m. Monday night, police say 16-year-old Karol Sanchez was kidnapped from the area of Eagle Avenue and East 156th Street in the Melrose section of the Bronx.

A security camera caught video of the kidnapping.

A beige sedan drove up beside Sanchez and her mother while they were walking.

Four men reportedly got out and forced the girl into a car before driving away.

Sanchez is described as a 16-year-old Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes. She stands about 5-foot-5 and weighs about 150 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue bubble jacket with a white undershirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and a white backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD Crimestoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $2,500.

