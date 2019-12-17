15-year-old killed in shooting in Winston-Salem identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have identifeid the teen killed in a shooting Monday night in Winston-Salem, according to Lt. Greg Dorn.

At about 7:29 p.m., officers were called to the area of South Main Street and Wright Street for a "fight in progress."

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old Olajuwon Nasir Tillman suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS arrived and pronounced the teen dead at the scene.

Tillman was a Parkland High School student.

Detectives and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office are working with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to make sure counselors are available at the high school.