× Suspect wanted after allegedly robbing NC bank while wearing blond wig, high heels

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Police say a man wearing a blond wig and high heels walked into the BB&T on Northcross Drive in Huntersville at around 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, and robbed the bank, WLOS reports.

The Huntersville Police Department report they responded to the BB&T Bank at 16710 Northcross Drive, Huntersville, shortly after the robbery.

The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival and no injuries were reported. No weapon was used during this robbery.

The Huntersville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for this robbery. The suspect is described as a black male wearing a blonde wig, a multi-colored shirt and high heels.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information concerning this crime, or anyone requesting more information, should contact Lieutenant Sean Freeston at (704) 464-5400.