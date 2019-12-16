× Rep. Mark Walker considering 2022 Senate run

GREENSBORO, N.C. — U.S. Representative Mark Walker (R-NC) on Monday announced he is considering a run for a U.S. Senate seat in 2022.

Walker said he is keeping an eye on the seat that will be vacated by Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) when he retires in 2022.

Walker released the following statement:

“I believe the best way we can continue to serve the people of North Carolina is as a United States Senator. As I have always sought to have serving people supersede our ambition, I will dedicate my full heart and efforts to finishing my term in Congress. After we have secured more conservative policy and Republican electoral victories for North Carolina, we will take a look at the 2022 Senate race and we are thankful to have President Trump’s support. For 2020, our focus will be on helping our candidates for President, Senate, and Governor be successful.”

President Donald Trump told Walker he would “enthusiastically back his bid” for the Senate seat when Burr retires.