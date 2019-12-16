Neighbors concerned after homicide on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A weekend homicide has people living around the 1800 block of Spring Garden Street in Greensboro talking about the constant gunfire they hear in the area.

Some people are concerned, while others say it's become the new normal.

"It's just the way it is in the neighborhood," Steve Puckett said.

Puckett has lived in the area near UNCG for decades.

"It was the 70s that they had curfews. Six o'clock every night everybody had to be in the house," he said. "They couldn't be on the streets, it got so bad here, and it's getting that way again. It's starting to get rougher every day."

Puckett was not surprised when FOX8 crews told him 21-year-old Chaunci Rutledge was shot and killed in the parking lot of Petra Hooka Lounge early Sunday morning.

"Some people down here don't care what they do or nothing," he said. "They just beat up or kill somebody. It doesn't matter."

Greensboro police have been called to this area almost half a dozen times this year for assaults.

It has UNCG students, like Makenzie Stahura, a little more aware of her surroundings.

"I'm worried when I'm walking to my car if its dark out and I'm coming home from work or something. I just have to be hyper-vigilant," she said.

Student housing sits behind the property where Sunday's homicide happened and where other shootings have been reported in the area.

"I've heard gunshots and whatnot when I'm studying in my room. It's really uncomfortable because it sounds like it's really close by," Stahura said. "We shouldn't have to worry about gunshots, getting shot or a shooting."

FOX8 did speak with the owner of the Petra Hookah Lounge off-camera. The owner denied an interview request.

Greensboro police are asking anyone who witnessed this, or may know who else was involved, to call them or Crimestoppers.