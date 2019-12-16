Murder suspect wanted after man gunned down in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Police are trying to find a suspect accused of murdering a man in Asheboro.

At about 10:40 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a gunshot in the area of 626 Tipton Dr.

At the scene, police found 30-year-old Roy Quentin Elliott on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency personnel tried to save Elliott’s life, but the victim died at the hospital.

Officers are now trying to find Joseph Greene Jr., 21, who has been accused in Elliott’s murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Asheboro police at (336) 626-1300 Ext. 323 or Ext. 316 and ask to speak with Detective Steven Shore.