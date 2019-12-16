Power restored after object hits Duke Energy lines, knocks out power for more than 4,000 people

Posted 11:55 am, December 16, 2019, by , Updated at 12:48PM, December 16, 2019

(Duke Energy Power Outage Map)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 4,000 people were without power in Greensboro, according to Duke Energy. Power has since been restored.

Reports first came through at about 10:52 a.m. with outages from Bur-Mil Park down to Interstate 840 and the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park.

At about 11:52 a.m., Duke Energy reported 4,183 people without power.

The outage was reportedly caused by an object coming into contact with power lines. It’s unclear what kind of object was responsible.

