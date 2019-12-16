Man shot by group of unknown men on Hill Street in Graham, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man was shot in Graham, but police say he's expected to survive.

At about 4:45 a.m. Sunday, Graham officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots near the 400 block of East Hill Street.

At the scene, officers found 25-year-old Nicholas Parker.

Police say Parker was in the parking lot when he was shot by three unknown men. The culprits reportedly ran away towards Kernodle Drive.

Parker suffered only non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Graham Police Department at (336) 570-6711 or Alamance County Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.