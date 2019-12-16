× Man arrested after breaking into home, kidnapping women in Randolph County, deputies say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies have arrested a man after he allegedly held two women against their will and assaulted them, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, two women told deputies that they were heading to a residence on N.C. 22 when they walked in and saw Jonathan Lee Willard, 42, waiting for them.

Willard, who was an ex-boyfriend of one of the women, had reportedly broken into the home.

The woman told deputies Willard took their phones, assaulted them and threatened them with a weapon.

They were able to escape several hours later.

Deputies found and arrested Willard on Thursday.

Willard faces charges of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of felony second-degree kidnapping, felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor injury to personal property, two counts of misdemeanor assault on a female, two counts of misdemeanor interfering with emergency communications and two counts of misdemeanor communicating threats.

He received a $5,000 secured bond.