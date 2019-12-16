High Point woman makes gingerbread masterpieces

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- If Santa has a kitchen it probably looks like Candy Guy's kitchen.

"This is my little hub," said Guy, who is a gingerbread house artist and yes, that is her real name.

Candy is her name and it's also her game. She uses lots of candy to decorate gingerbread houses.

"Every year they go like hotcakes because no one wants to go to the trouble of making these," she said. "It's like a blank canvass and you just start building."

Guy has already filled all the gingerbread orders for this year, but she still makes lots of cookies all year long.

She can be reached at (336) 880-6768 or candy2guy@gmail.com.