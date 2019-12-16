Greensboro Opera to present ‘Amahl and the Night Visitors,’ the story of the Wise Men through the eyes of a child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Opera is presenting "Amahl and the Night Visitors" this holiday season.

It's inspired by the story of the three wise men as told through the eyes of 12-year-old Amahl.

David Holley and some of the cast joined us in FOX8 to offer a preview.

The show will go on at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 and 20 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 22 at Well-Spring Life Plan Community, located at 4100 Well-Spring Drive.

At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, the show will go on at the Edward C. Smith Civic Center at 217 S. Main St..

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Proceeds from the performance will benefit the mission of the civic center.

Holiday treats will be served during this festive event.