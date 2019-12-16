Lockdown lifted at Forsyth Technical Community College as police investigate shots reportedly fired in area

Posted 12:33 pm, December 16, 2019

(Google Maps)

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth Technical Community College was on lockdown, according to the college’s information center. The lockdown has since been lifted.

An alert was sent out to the campus community at about 12:20 p.m. Monday.

Shots were reportedly fired near the college’s main campus. No shots were fired on the college’s campus.

“Find safe location and remain indoors,” the alert said. “Await updates.”

Police say one shot was fired in the Weatherwood Court area.

No one was injured.

