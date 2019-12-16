Fire damages home on South Road in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A fire damaged a home in Davidson County on Sunday night.

The fire was reported at a mobile home on South Road, northeast of Thomasville.

A grandmother lived in the home with her daughter and grandson. They were able to make it out of the home safely, along with five pets.

The family said firefighters told them it was an electrical fire from the coffee pot.

The home is not a total loss but will have to be completely gutted.

The grandmother will be able to stay in another mobile home while repairs are underway.