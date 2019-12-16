× City council approves funding to move forward with new High Point Police Department headquarters

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Police Department has received approval to move forward with plans for a new headquarters.

On Monday night, the city council unanimously voted in favor to approve additional funding to pay for the project.

The vote approved the use of money in the city budget to cover a $14 million gap in the $19 million total needed to cover the project.

The new headquarters will be located at 1730 Westchester Drive.