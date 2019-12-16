× Bill Simpson, racing safety pioneer, dead at 79

INDIANAPOLIS — Racing safety pioneer Bill Simpson has passed away after suffering a stroke and being hospitalized in Indianapolis according to the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, where Simpson was a Hall of Fame inductee.

Simpson was a racer turned racing safety innovator who is credited with saving the lives of countless drivers through his work to improve safety devices like helmets, seatbelts and firesuits for use in motor racing.

Simpson was 79.

The @MotorsportsHOF regrets to report the passing of 2003 Inductee Bill Simpson following a stroke. His racing career began as a driver then he became a pioneer in racing safety that assures his impact on motorsports will live forever. #mshfa #heroesofhorsepower @DISupdates pic.twitter.com/1Efh92jA8z — Motorsports HOF (@MotorsportsHOF) December 16, 2019