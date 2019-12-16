Americans spent about $75 billion on their pets in 2019, ‘Frozen II’ crosses $1 billion threshold and more

Posted 7:03 am, December 16, 2019, by
Data pix.

In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses a report that says Americans spent about $75 billion on their pets this year, 'Frozen II' which cross the $1 billion threshold and Walmart which recently launched an ambitious new sustainability initiative.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.