In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses a report that says Americans spent about $75 billion on their pets this year, 'Frozen II' which cross the $1 billion threshold and Walmart which recently launched an ambitious new sustainability initiative.
Americans spent about $75 billion on their pets in 2019, ‘Frozen II’ crosses $1 billion threshold and more
Americans expected to spend about $86 each on Halloween this year, Florida citrus farmers expecting increased crops and more
Tesla batteries under investigation over possible fire risk, Google buys Fitbit for $2 billion and more
‘Frozen 2’ grosses $124 million in US and Canada over 5-day weekend, Adobe expects record sales for Cyber Monday and more
Amazon offers free 1-day shipping on products as cheap as $1, Reynolds American asks the FDA to review its e-cigarette and more
Chromebook buyers get 3 free months of Disney+, American Airlines bumped more passengers than all other US airlines combined in 2019 and more
Instagram to expand controversial experiment, report finds many Americans cannot afford to go on vacation this year and more
Walmart is testing driverless delivery, AAA expects 2019 holiday travel to break records and more
Google takes middle ground with plan to police political ads, gas prices to hit 5-year high near Thanksgiving and more
American household debt sits at record $14 trillion, White House possible working on new tax cuts and more
‘Frozen 2’ nabs highest-grossing weekend in Thanksgiving history
‘Frozen 2’ nabs a record box office for Disney
New bill could let you use your 401k to pay your student loans, Disney reveals details about Star Wars hotels and more
Amazon’s shipping costs skyrocket to make 1-day shipping possible, 9 in 10 workers go to work sick and more