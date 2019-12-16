6-year-old boy, 5-year-old girl missing for 24 hours after disappearing from front yard in Florida

Posted 1:24 pm, December 16, 2019, by
Braxton and Bri’ya

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two children from Florida have been missing for about 24 hours, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office reports 6-year-old Braxton Williams, who is reportedly on the autism spectrum, and his sister, 5-year-old Bri’ya Williams, were reported missing at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

There were last seen playing in front of a home at about 11;30 a.m.

Police launched a search beginning in the area of 10200 West Beaver St., Jacksonville.

Anyone who sees these children is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at ‪(904) 630-0500‬.

