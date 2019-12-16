× 3 young people accused of crashing into cruiser with stolen pickup truck, leading Winston-Salem police on chase

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three young people were taken into custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and leading offers on a chase through Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 6:45 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of stolen gray Ford F-150 pickup truck near the 1400 block of Donald Street.

On the way to the scene, Corporal D.A. Swayney, who was driving a marked patrol cruiser, spotted the stolen truck heading west on Sprague Street.

The corporal saw the truck pull into the driveway at 15 Devonshire Street and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

That’s when police say the driver intentionally crashed the truck into Swayney’s cruiser.

The truck drove off, and police gave chase.

The truck reportedly stopped behind a Dick’s Sporting Goods at 164 Hanes Mall Circle, where three people got out and ran.

Officers were able to chase them down and took all three into custody.

Police say all three were juveniles. Two of them were treated by EMS for minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston–Salem Police Department at (336)773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336)727-2800.