WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A teen has died after a shooting in Winston-Salem on Monday night and police are investigating it as a homicide, according to Lt. Greg Dorn.

Officers were called to the area of South Main and Wright streets around 7:40 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound.

EMS arrived and pronounced the teen dead at the scene.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or information on a suspect.