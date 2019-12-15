Person shot in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A person was shot in Greensboro on Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 3:39 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Spring Garden Street when they were told about a man lying in the road.

When they arrived, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound, the release says.

EMS responded and treated the victim.

In the initial report, an officer says the shooting happened at Petra Hookah Lounge and the victim was shot in the head.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The road was shut down while police investigated.

The investigation is ongoing.

