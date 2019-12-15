Man shot, killed in Greensboro identified; police begin homicide investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The man who was shot and killed in Greensboro Sunday morning has been identified and police are investigating the shooting as a homicide, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 3:39 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Spring Garden Street when they were told about a man lying in the road.

Chaunci Rashan Rutledge, 21, of Greensboro, was found by officers with a gunshot wound, the release says.

EMS responded and treated Rutledge.

In the initial report, an officer says the shooting happened at Petra Hookah Lounge and the victim was shot in the head.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Spring Garden Street was closed between Granite Street and Chapman Street while police investigated.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.