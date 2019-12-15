Identical twin teens wanted for frying pan attack, burglary, deputies say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two 19-year-old twins are wanted in a violent burglary that happened Tuesday, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Department.

Kyra and Tyra Faison attacked a female victim by beating her in the face with a frying pan, dragged her out of her home then stole her phone and car keys, deputies say.

They are both wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, robbery, 1st-degree burglary with the intent to commit a felony and criminal trespass with damage to property.

The CCSD shared a picture of the twins holding handguns that they reportedly posted on social media.

Deputies say Kyra failed to appear in court on Dec. 12 for another incident as well.

She is also wanted for failure to appear on charges of reckless conduct, theft by receiving stolen property and discharging firearms on the property of another.