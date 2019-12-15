Greensboro police deliver gifts to families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police and volunteers dropped off gifts to around 30 families and 50 seniors in a retirement community Saturday.

The present giveaway is part of GPD’S Operation Yuletide.

For the last nine years, officers have connected families they’ve met out in the field with the help they need around the holidays.

“Throughout 2019, the officers came in contact with these families, saw the need and said ‘hey, we want to help them come December’,” said Police Chief Wayne Scott.

“It makes me feel great to help someone who wouldn’t have something for Christmas,” said Officer Latoya Anderson. “It’s just a joyous feeling.”

Anderson recommended a woman who was taking care of her grandkids be part of the operation.

“I’m very grateful due to the loss of my daughter about a year ago,” Willette Chapman said. “I’m grateful that the people came in to help my grandkids out for Christmas.”

Scott says the operation is also rewarding for his employees.

They volunteered their time today to deliver the gifts and took the time to vet each family.

“I tell my grandkids all the time, ‘all officers are not bad. That’s not the way you should look at it. The police are here to help’,” Chapman said.