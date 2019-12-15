Driver arrested for DUI that killed 4 friends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florida police have arrested the driver of a car involved in a crash that killed four young people more than a year ago, WJXT reports.

It's the first time their families have an answer as to what caused the accident.

It was supposed to be a night of fun that turned deadly for five friends in 2018 when they were riding in a Chevy Impala in Gilchrist County.

Florida highway patrol says 20-year-old Blake Delapaz was driving drunk and speeding and went through a flashing red light and four-way stop at an intersection then an SUV hit the impala.

Troopers arrested Delapaz Friday for the deadly crash that killed his friends: 21-year-old Hayden Raulerson, 18-year-old Cameron Bell, 19-year-old Isabella Garcia and 20-year-old Alysia Littlejohn.

A crash report shows there are multiple witnesses.

"Vehicle that was on 340 and through a stop sign at a flashing red light and was broadsided just beyond the fender by the Explorer. As it impacted it, it rolled down the hill," said Howard Christie, a witness.

Christie got out of his car and ran to help and says most of the passengers appeared to be dead.

"To be very candid with you, I ran down the hill and ran upon one individual I could tell very quickly was deceased," Christie said. "As I went to the back of the vehicle, there was another gentleman. He's also deceased."

Christie says the car landed on its roof.

The victim's families are heartbroken.

For months the families of Raulerson, Bell, Garcia and Littlejohn have been waiting for answers.

Now they are heartbroken and speechless.

Delapaz is being held on a $950,000 bond.

He is facing DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges.