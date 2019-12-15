Carolina Panthers fall to the Seattle Seahawks; now 5-9 on the season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers lost to the Seattle Seahawks 30-24 Sunday at the Bank of America Stadium.

The Panthers are now 5-9 on the season

The next game is against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Dec. 22 at the Lucas Oil Stadium at 1:00 p.m. The game can be seen on Fox.

Sunday’s game was the second the Panthers have played since the team parted ways with former head coach Ron Rivera.

Secondary coach Perry Fewell has been named interim head coach, the team said.

“I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team,” owner David Tepper said. “I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community. I wish him the best. I will immediately begin the search for the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers.”

Rivera was named the head coach of the Panthers in 2011. He had a 76-63-1 regular-season record and a 3-4 postseason record. He guided the Panthers to Super Bowl 50, where they lost to the Denver Broncos.

The Panthers have struggled in recent seasons, going 7-9 and missing the playoffs in 2018. To this point in 2019, the team is 5-7 and has lost four straight.

Cam Newton is also still reportedly on injured reserve.

Newton hasn’t played since he aggravated his Lisfranc injury when the Panthers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 2.

Two foot specialists said that Newton should continue his healing program prescribed by Panthers medical staff and “it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal.”