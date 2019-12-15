Body of 6-year-old girl swept away in flash flood found two weeks after younger brother, cousin, deputies say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TONTO BASIN, Ariz. -- Authorities say the body of a missing six-year-old girl who was swept away during a flash flood in Arizona has been found, KNXV reports.

Willa Rawlings was traveling with her family on Nov. 29 when floodwaters overtook their vehicle.

For 13 straight days, volunteers searched.

"This is day number seven for me," said Katie Parks.

"Number six for me," said Lisa Campbell.

The mothers borrowed kayaks and made the trek for one reason, to try and help find Willa.

Willa's body was discovered by a pediatrician and his wife, who were volunteering and searching in a canoe.

"He just said she looked really good. He said he didn't think it would affect him like that, being a pediatrician. But he was affected by it. He said she looked really good and still had her bow in her hair," Campbell said.

The six-year-old's body was found Friday weeks after her younger brother and five-year-old cousin were found.

"As we come to the close of this search, rescue, and recovery mission we would like to thank the multiple agencies that assisted and the community support. Members from the Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, other agencies and citizens spent days searching. Local churches, citizens and restaurants provided water, snacks and meals for those working and searching," Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd said.

The family truck was swept away by floodwaters crossing tonto Creek.

The recovery effort is over but for the Rawlings family, the impact of this tragedy continues long after the boats are gone.

"It is at times like this that I am proud to live in and serve this county. The outpouring of support demonstrates how we come together in times of need to assist and support each other. My condolences and prayers go to the Rawlings family, who have lost three young children and I am grateful we were able to find Willa today. As this concludes this operation, this event will have a lasting effect on all of us," Sheriff Shepherd said.