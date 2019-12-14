× Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Winston-Salem; police looking for juvenile suspects

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is in critical condition following a hit-and-run in Winston-Salem Friday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

A 2005 Nissan Pathfinder reportedly hit two vehicles in the 2400 block of Patterson Avenue at 3:26 p.m.

The driver of the second vehicle, Linda Anderson, 68, was taken to Baptist Hospital in critical condition.

Police say three juveniles jumped out of the Pathfinder and ran.

Several officers and K9s responded, but the suspects have not been found at this time.

The driver of the third vehicle was taken to the hospital and released.