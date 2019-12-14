Today marks the 7th anniversary of Sandy Hook tragedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saturday marks seven years since one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern US history.

On December 14th, 2012-- Adam Lanza opened fire on the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

20 children-- all six or seven-years-old-- were killed.

Six adults also were murdered, including three teachers, a principal, a therapist and a psychologist.

Lanza shot and killed himself after the shooting.

The Supreme Court won't stop a lawsuit brought by Sandy Hook victims' families against Remington Arms Co., the manufacturer of the semi-automatic rifle that was used in the 2012 mass shooting.

The Court decided not to take up an appeal by Remington. That marks a blow to the gun industry: Depending on the outcome of the case, it could open the door to gun violence victims' families suing gun manufacturers for damages.

The Sandy Hook victims' families are "grateful" for the Supreme Court's decision, attorneys for the families said in a statement. They called Remington's appeal the company's "latest attempt to avoid accountability."

A survivor and families of nine other victims of the mass shooting are attempting to hold Remington partly responsible by targeting the company's marketing strategy.

Lawyers for the victims sued Remington contending that the company marketed rifles by extolling the militaristic qualities of the rifle and reinforcing the image of a combat weapon -- in violation of a Connecticut law that prevents deceptive marketing practices.

The rifle was "designed as a military weapon" and "engineered to deliver maximum carnage" with extreme efficiency, they argue in legal briefs.

A parent of a slain student won a civil lawsuit against two deniers who published a book called “Nobody Died At Sandy Hook.”

Lenny Pozner had sued James Fetzer and Mike Palecek for defamation in November, documents show.

The suit focused on claims, both in the book and in Fetzer’s blog, that Pozner had circulated a false birth certificate for his son Noah, who was killed in the elementary school shooting.

A judge signed an order finding that the statements published by the two men were in fact defamatory.

The judge granted Pozner’s motion for summary judgment, allowing the case to proceed to a trial by jury to determine the damages.

“The damages go beyond Mr. Pozner’s feelings being hurt, there are real-world implications,” Pozner’s attorney, Jake Zimmerman, said.

He says the real damage is that people who read these defamatory claims have taken against his client.