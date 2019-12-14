Teen gets new heart, kidney for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CINCINNATI -- A family got the best holiday present they could wish for: a new heart and kidney, WCPO reports.

Marquis Davis, 17, desperately needed both.

Marquis's mother, Sherri Withrow, will be spending this Christmas, new year's and more days to come at a children's hospital.

"Christmas this year is the best I ever had," Withrow said.

Marquis waited for a year and four months to get his new heart and kidney.

"She goes 'yeah, we have a heart and kidney for Marquis.' So immediately I dropped the phone and said 'what!'" Withrow said.

It's a relief the mother from Lexington, Kentucky has felt many times before.

At just five days old, Marquis had open-heart surgery then at three years old he had his first heart transplant.

"It was scary and I was like 'Lord, please let him live,'" Withrow said.

Marquis was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which showed the left side of his heart was underdeveloped.

"Really, he's been fighting all his life back and forth, and up and down, from Lexington to Cincinnati, back and forth. Doctor's appointments. Blood work," Withrow said.

In 2018, Marquis was told he'd need a heart and kidney transplant.

After a surgery that lasted around 17 hours, he stood up with his two new organs.

"It's the best Christmas gift I could ever get," Withrow said. "I didn't think it would come so soon."