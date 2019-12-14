Teacher overdoses at high school, facing drug charges, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rochester, N.Y. -- A teacher overdosed on a high school campus in New York Wednesday morning and is facing drug charges, police say, WHAM reports.

The teacher has not been identified, but the district did confirm the overdose did not happen in front of students.

The Franklin High School campus is split up into three separate schools.

There is no word on which one the teacher worked in.

Police say the teacher is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Students are shocked to learn this happened on school grounds.

“That’s crazy. I wouldn’t expect that from a teacher, doing that," said Linoshka Cruz, a student at VanGuard High School.

Parents also shared their concerns.

“It’s shocking because it was a teacher. A teacher. They are supposed to back up the students not do that kind of thing," said Kamilcha Gonzalez.