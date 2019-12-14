Runner who smacked reporter’s backside on air charged with sexual battery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- The man who slapped a reporter on her back-side while she was live on the air is now facing charges, WSAV reports.

Thomas Callaway was arrested Friday and charged with sexual battery.

He can be seen on camera slapping WSAV reporter Alex Bozarjian as she covered a race on a bridge in Savannah, Georgia.

Callaway was a runner in that race.

He apologized to Bozarjian Tuesday in an interview.

"I'm thankful for this opportunity to share my apology to her and to her family, her friends and her co-workers," Callaway said. "It was an awful act and an awful mistake. I am not that person that people are portraying me as. I make mistakes, I'm not perfect and I'm asking for forgiveness and to accept my apology."

Despite the apology, Callaway is banned from any future events organized by Savannah's Sports Council.

Callaway is a husband and father.

He has been released on a $1,300 dollar bond.

In a statement released Saturday morning, Gloria Allred, Bozarjian's attorney said: