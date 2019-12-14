× ‘Perfect stocking stuffer!’: pickle-flavored lip balm available now

You may have never thought to ask for pickle-flavored lip balm for Christmas, but it’s here.

A company called Blue Poppy Bath is offering the sticks of lip balm for $3.89 on Etsy along with over 40 other flavors.

Sheri, who owns the shop, started her company about 5 years ago, WAGA reports.

“I decided to try a dill pickle flavor as my sister was always raiding the pickle jar growing up and I wanted to surprise her with this lip balm,” Sheri said.

She says as soon as the pickle-flavored lip balm went live on her store, it was a success.

“Perfect stocking stuffer! The pickle chapstick smells like you just opened a jar of pickles!” one comment reads.

“It has become my best-selling product,” Sheri said.