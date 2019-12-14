× Man thrown over handlebars of dirt bike in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital with serious injuries, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was thrown over the handlebars of a dirt bike in Winston-Salem and taken to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of North Cleveland Avenue and 11th Street around 4:30 p.m.

An early investigation shows that Jarrell Cohen, 43, was going south on North Cleveland Avenue and lost control of a Suzuki RM 85 dirt bike before the intersection of 11th Street.

He was then thrown over the handlebars before the dirt bike fell to the ground, the release says.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed for about two hours while officials investigated but is now reopen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.