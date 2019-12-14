× Dad in coma, fighting for life after falling from roof while hanging Christmas lights in SC

FORT MILL, S.C. — A dad is in a coma and his family says he is fighting for his life after he fell off the roof of a home in South Carolina while hanging Christmas lights, WJZY reports.

Jason Blair, a father of two, has been in the hospital ever since he fell in November and landed on his head.

“Right now they are saying he is still in a coma state of mind,” said Crystal Stauffer, his sister.

Crystal and Blair’s brother-in-law, Derek Stauffer, are worried that a premature decision could be made about Blair’s health due to a family dispute with his estranged biological mother.

“Just have to have time for the brain to heel and it’s hard to let it heal if someone else it wants to do the other and pull the plug,” Derek said.

“I also agree you have to give it time. Miracles can happen every day. The lord above will do what he need to do when that time comes,” Crystal said.

Blair is a father of two who is reportedly raising two others with his girlfriend. They say they are relying on their faith while he fights for his life.

“Pray. Just pray for him and hope for the best. That’s all we ask,” Derek said.

“Pray the Lord can let everything heal and he can come back to us. Miracles happen every day. There is a lot of people that fall in a month then come back three months later to visit this hospital,” Crystal said.