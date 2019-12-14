× Cracker Barrel waitress gets $1,100 tip

DUBLIN, Ga. — A waitress at a Cracker Barrell says she was tipped over $1,000 and is calling the tip “a blessing,” WMGT reports.

Janet Ballard was surprised when she tipped $1,100 by a party of 11.

Ballard says she was sent to the table when the party came to the Cracker Barrel in Dublin, Georgia Wednesday asking for “their best server.”

“I was so numb,” Ballard said. “It’s never happened to me before because usually, the biggest givers get the least. “But I’m happy I received this.”

Each person in the party tipped Ballard $100 following the meal.

Ballard has reportedly been with the Cracker Barrel for 12.