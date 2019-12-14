Baby thrown from SUV during rolling crash found safe in car seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK, Calif. -- A 6-week-old baby survived a crash after being thrown from the back seat of an SUV in a car seat, KTXL reports.

The California highway patrol says Ezra Benitez was found still in his car seat upside down on the shoulder with only minor injuries.

"I've been on for 17 years. I've never seen anything like this before," said CHP Officer Thomas Olsen said.

The California highway patrol says Ezra's parents were driving their Cadillac SUVsouth down highway 99 in Turlock with the baby and his toddler brother in the back seat.

Then they reportedly crashed near the main street exit.

The SUV flipped several times before stopping.

At the time, Ezra was in his car seat in the back, but it was not installed correctly, and he was thrown out of a broken window.

In a message, Ezra's father, Ulizes Benitez, says he frantically crawled out of the SUV and searched for his baby boy.

Firefighters arrived and found Ezra on the shoulder of the road upside down on a bush but still in his car seat and for the most part unharmed.

His father, mother and toddler brother were also okay after the wreck.

"We can sit here today with a smile on our face knowing that nobody was seriously injured, but this is a good learning moment for all of us who have children that the proper installation of a car seat is so important," Olsen said.

Ezra's father says he's counting his blessings no one was seriously hurt.

"I’m so thankful to God and all the first responders that got there to help me and my family. And the team at UC Davis that help treat my baby boys. I’m thankful for everyone that God put in our path to help us. If there is something I have to say about this year is that I am beyond blessed and thankful," Ulizes wrote.