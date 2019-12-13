Woman seriously injured in crash on Jones Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was seriously injured in a crash on Jones Road in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 9:45 a.m. Friday, police responded to a crash on the 200 block of Jones Road.

Police say 29-year-old Brittany Lynn Walden, of Kernersville, was driving a 2007 Honda Accord east on Jones Road while a teenager, driving a 2019 Jeep Wrangler, was heading west.

Walden then ran off the road to the right before crossing into the westbound lane and crashing into the Wrangler.

Walden was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Jones Road remains closed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.

