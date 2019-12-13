Woman finds $37 million in her bank account after clerical error

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — It was almost a Christmas miracle.

It was after Ruth Balloon got out of work on Tuesday that she pulled up her LegacyTexas Bank account balance and saw more commas in her bank account than usual, KTVT reports.

"I was like, 'Wow, we have a lot of money,'" Balloon told the station.

Out of seemingly nowhere, $37 million appeared in her account.

With hopes that it was some kind of life-changing gift, Balloon's husband called up the bank and learned the far-more-likely reality.

After just a day and a half, the bank corrected its clerical error.

All $37 million was gone just as it had appeared.

Balloon knows it wasn't hers to keep but she still hopes the bank finds some way to repay her for doing the right thing.

“A ‘thank you’ reward would be a little bit good," she said. "Just for being a good customer and notifying them as soon as possible."

LegacyTexas Bank told KTVT in a statement: