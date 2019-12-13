Weather closings and delays

Walmart is testing driverless delivery, AAA expects 2019 holiday travel to break records and more

Posted 6:50 am, December 13, 2019, by , Updated at 06:58AM, December 13, 2019


In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Walmart which is testing driverless delivery, AAA which said 2019 holiday travel will break records and Disney which now offers a gift subscription of 1 year of Disney+.

