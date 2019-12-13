Triad school districts announce Friday morning delays, including Guilford County Schools and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Weather closings and delays

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Multiple Piedmont Triad schools will operate on delays Friday after threat of possible ice amid rain and below-freezing temperatures.

Guilford County Schools will open all schools, including early and middle colleges, on a two-hour delay on Friday.

Central offices and Twilight high school programs will maintain their usual schedule.

For more information about the inclement weather policy, including the steps GCS takes to determine whether to close or delay school, visit the Guilford County Schools website. 

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has also announced they will operate on a two-hour delay on Friday.

