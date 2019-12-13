Topeka, Kansas will pay you $15,000 to move there

Posted 3:11 pm, December 13, 2019
TOPEKA, Kan. -- The capital of Kansas is willing to pay people to move there.

Topeka officials approved a new program that offers incentives in hopes to attract more people to live and work there.

The program is called 'Choose Topeka' and partners with employers to offer $10,000 to renters and $15,000 for those who buy a house.

These incentives are performance-based once a resident has spent a year living in the community.

The city hopes this will boost the area's population and work toward fostering an "intentional community."

