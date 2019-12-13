× Student in Yadkin County arrested for communicating shooting threat on school property, deputies say

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old student was arrested Friday for communicating a shooting threat on school property, according to Yadkin County deputies.

On Thursday, deputies were told about someone communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property and began investigating.

Deputies determined that the offender had told someone that he intended to commit an act of violence with a gun at Starmount High School, the release says.

Additional deputies and officers were then reportedly stationed at schools within Yadkin County to provide extra security.

A warrant was issued for one felony count of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property for the student.

He was arrested and placed under a $25,000 bond.

He has a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.