Student in Yadkin County arrested for communicating shooting threat on school property, deputies say

Posted 5:42 pm, December 13, 2019, by

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old student was arrested Friday for communicating a shooting threat on school property, according to Yadkin County deputies.

On Thursday, deputies were told about someone communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property and began investigating.

Deputies determined that the offender had told someone that he intended to commit an act of violence with a gun at Starmount High School, the release says.

Additional deputies and officers were then reportedly stationed at schools within Yadkin County to provide extra security.

A warrant was issued for one felony count of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property for the student.

He was arrested and placed under a $25,000 bond.

He has a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.