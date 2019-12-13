× Robinhood Road closed over low-hanging power line in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Robinhood Road is closed in Winston-Salem because of a low-hanging power line.

Police tell us this happened early Friday morning.

This is near the intersection with Polo Road which is typically busy this time of the morning.

The line is down in front of Mount Tabor United Methodist Church.

Duke Energy is heading to the scene.

No word on how long the road is expected to remain closed or what caused it to come down.