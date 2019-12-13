× Officials investigating after 1 shot at NC Walmart

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — Johnston County officials responded to a shooting at a Walmart Friday, WRAL reports.

One person was shot and taken to a local hospital, according to officials with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting reportedly happened at 5:02 p.m. outside the garden cetner, and there was not an active shooter situation.

The Walmart in Smithfield had no comment.

The condition of the victim is unclear at this time.

There is no current suspect information.