× NC man sentenced to 78 months in prison for attempted possession of radioactive material

A Matthews man was sentenced Friday to 78 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for attempted possession of radioactive material with intent to cause death or serious bodily injury to another person, according to a United State Department of Justice news release.

Bryant Riyanto Budi, 28, of Matthews, contacted an FBI employee online and tried to buy a lethal dose of a radioactive substance, court documents show.

According to filed court documents and Friday’s sentencing hearing, from April 22, 2018, to June 1, 2018, Budi attempted to own radioactive material in order to cause death or serious bodily injury to another person.

While talking with the covert FBI employee, Budi reportedly expressed his intent to use the radioactive substance to kill an unnamed person.

On May 31, 2018, a package containing an inert substitute for the radioactive material ordered by Budi was delivered to an address in Charlotte as instructed by Budi.

He was then arrested on June 1, 2018, and pleaded guilty on Nov. 30, 2018.

In a separate incident, Budi also contacted an HSI undercover agent (UCA) on the internet and hired the UCA to murder a specified victim, the release says.