Mother abandons son with special needs at hospital, free on bond, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA -- The Georgia mother who police said abandoned her son with special needs at an Atlanta hospital is free on bond, WGCL reports.

A judge granted a signature bond Thursday for Diana Elliot.

That means she only needed to sign her name to be released from jail on the child cruelty charge.

Elliot will not have to come up with the $10,000 bond unless she fails to show up for court.

Both the prosecution and defense agreed Elliott needs parenting help and not jail time.

On Dec. 4, surveillance cameras captured Elliott entering a hospital with her 14-year-old son and later leaving without him.

The boy was unable to tell anyone his name.

Tips led police officers to a motel where Elliott was staying with her three other children.

Police said Elliott told them she was overwhelmed.

Macon defense attorney Brian Jarrad decided to take Elliott's case at no charge.

He has three adopted children with down syndrome.

"This certainly is a situation where I would say any individual that's trying to single-parent children with special needs, there are a host of challenges and those challenges can certainly be met with the right support network," Jarrad said.

As a condition of her bond, Elliott must follow all instructions of the Department of Family and Children Services.

For now, she's only allowed to be with her children if DFCS allows it.