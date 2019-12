× Majority of Blue Ridge Parkway closed due to ice storm, officials say

Blue Ridge Parkway officials say the majority of the parkway is shut down Friday due to an ice storm.

Widespread freezing rain across the parkway in NC and Virginia continues to make the roads dangerous for drivers.

Officials say anyone planning to drive on the parkway should plan an alternate route.

Crews still reportedly need to “get out to assess conditions after the sun comes up and temperatures begin to warm.”