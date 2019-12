Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- Some family trees date back generations.

A local one at Piney Grove Elementary School has hundreds of names on it even though it's only a few months old.

Art students and school faculty gathered together and created a family tree with hundreds of names on it.

Almost 650 names are included in total.

Each hand on the tree is a different color, according to grade level, and the tree was made during the first week of school.