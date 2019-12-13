Weather closings and delays

Judiciary committee set to vote on impeachment Friday morning after late night delay

Posted 9:30 am, December 13, 2019

U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and ranking member Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) look on during a House Judiciary Committee markup hearing on the Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Longworth House Office Building on Thursday December 12, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harrer - Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee is expected to finally vote on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Friday, WFLA reports.

A vote was widely expected to happen Thursday but in a shocking turn of events, Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) sent the committee to recess at 11:15 p.m. ET after 13 hours of deliberations.

Republican members of the committee were visibly angry with the decision, calling it “unbelievable.”

Throughout the 13-hour session on Thursday, the committee voted on six amendments to the articles of impeachment against President Trump. Five were proposed by GOP members and were voted down by Democrats. The sixth was introduced by Rep. Nadler and was passed.

Rep. Nadler called for the committee to reconvene Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

