Homicide victim identified after 1 killed, 2 injured in Greensboro shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Greensboro, according to police.

An incident report identified the victim as 36-year-old Desiree Latrice Amos, of Greensboro.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of Lynhaven Drive at 7:34 p.m.

Officers found three victims, two inside a residence and one outside the residence, with gunshot wounds.

Amos was pronounced dead at the scene and two other people were taken to the hospital, one with critical injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.